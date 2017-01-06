Police: Multiple people dead, subject in custody after Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Broward County Sheriff’s department is reporting that multiple people are dead after a shooting at the Ft. Lauderdale airport, called the Hollywood International Airport in Florida. Authorities also confirmed via Twitter that one person is in custody as a result of the incident.
ABCNews reports that at least nine people were injured as a result of the shooting.
The airport did send a tweet about the incident:
CNN is reporting that parts of the airport were evacuated after a security accident. Former White House spokesman Ari Fleishcher reported on the incident from inside the airport on Twitter.
News helicopters hovering over the scene showed hundreds of people standing on the tarmac early Friday afternoon as an ambulance drove by and numerous law enforcement officers rushed to the scene.
