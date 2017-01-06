Police: Multiple people dead, subject in custody after Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Broward County Sheriff’s department is reporting that multiple people are dead after a shooting at the Ft. Lauderdale airport, called the Hollywood International Airport in Florida. Authorities also confirmed via Twitter that one person is in custody as a result of the incident.

Confirmed: Shooting at Fort Lauderdale -Hollywood International Airport with multiple people dead. One subject in custody. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 6, 2017

ABCNews reports that at least nine people were injured as a result of the shooting.

Everyone evacuated off neighboring plane after reported shooting in baggage. We’re sitting on tarmac. Florida! pic.twitter.com/4h5kRTECso — Stephen Falk (@stephenfalk) January 6, 2017

The airport did send a tweet about the incident:

There is an ongoing incident in Terminal 2, Baggage Claim. Media availability is at the staging area. — Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) January 6, 2017

CNN is reporting that parts of the airport were evacuated after a security accident. Former White House spokesman Ari Fleishcher reported on the incident from inside the airport on Twitter.

I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

The police said there is one shooter and five victims. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

All seems calm now but the police aren't letting anyone out of the airport – at least not the area where I am. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

News helicopters hovering over the scene showed hundreds of people standing on the tarmac early Friday afternoon as an ambulance drove by and numerous law enforcement officers rushed to the scene.

