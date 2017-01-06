Many area schools closed over the weekend due to snow

CENTRAL VIRGINIA, Va. (WRIC) — Due to the forecasted snows, several local schools will be closed for the weekend. This means that no school-related activities and community usage of facilities will be happening over the weekend.

Schools that have made formal announcements so far are Henrico County Schools, Hanover County Schools, Chesterfield County Schools and Powhatan County Schools.

There has been no word yet from Richmond City Schools.

These closings only apply to activities happening Saturday and Sunday. Otherwise, schools are open as usual Friday.

