Henrico County school bus driver sentenced to 35 years for child sex crimes

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico County school bus driver has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for the 10 counts of child sex crimes he pleaded guilty of last July.

Robert Alan Martz was arrested last February on two counts of aggravated sexual battery of a child. Since then, he’s been charged with eight other child sex crime charges including two counts of sodomy, five counts of possession of child pornography, and one count of rape of a victim younger than 13-years-old.

Henrico police said the victim was not connected to his employment.

