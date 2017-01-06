Hanover County deputies seek bank robbery suspect

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Hanover County are hoping the public can help them identify a bank robbery suspect.

The incident took place shortly before 3 p.m.on Friday at the EVB Bank located in the 8100 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike. According to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Department, a white male suspect approached a teller, displayed a handgun and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect was wearing a dark-colored stocking cap and had his face partially covered. He fled the scene in a silver four-door sedan.

The sheriff’s department says it will release a surveillance image of the suspect when one becomes available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637 (CRIMES), using the keyword “iTip” followed by their tip. Both methods are anonymous.

