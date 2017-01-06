Hanover authorities looking for man who allegedly made bomb threat

HANOVER, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and fire officials are requesting the public’s help to find Tyrone Lamont Smith, Jr., who they say made a bomb threat.

The charge stems from an incident on Dec. 31 when Smith allegedly threatened to bomb a business in the 8000 block of Creighton Parkway after an argument with an employee.

Smith is believed to still be in the Richmond metropolitan area.

Anyone with further information about this incident, or knows the whereabouts of Tyrone Lamont Smith, Jr., is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637 (CRIMES), using the keyword “iTip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous and can result in a reward of up to $1,000.

