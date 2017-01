Game changes due to winter weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The winter weather is on its way to central Virginia, schools are changing schedules in anticipation in our area and across the greater Commonwealth. Here’s a list of game changes, postponements or cancellations where you live:

Drexel at William & Mary (Men’s Basketball): Saturday, January 7th, 4:00 p.m. – PPD

Hofstra at William & Mary (Women’s Basketball): Saturday, January 7th, 2:00 p.m. – PPD

Virginia Union at Fayetteville St. (Men’s Basketball): Saturday, January 7th, 2:00 p.m. in Fayetteville, N.C.

Virginia Union at Fayetteville St. (Women’s Basketball): Saturday, January 7th, 12:00 p.m. in Fayetteville, N.C.

Virginia St. at Livingstone College (Men’s Basketball): Saturday, January 7th, 4:00 p.m. – PPD to January 8th, 4:00 p.m.

Virginia St. at Livingstone College (Women’s Basketball): Saturday, January 7th, 2:00 p.m. – PPD to January 8th, 2:00 p.m.

UMass at VCU (Men’s Basketball): Saturday, January 7th, 1:00 p.m. – No Changes

St. Louis at VCU (Women’s Basketball): Sunday, January 8th, 1:00 p.m. – No Changes

Richmond at George Washington (Men’s Basketball): Sunday, January 8th, 12:00 p.m. – No Changes

St. Bonaventure at Richmond (Women’s Basketball): Saturday, January 7th, 3:00 p.m. – No Changes

Fayetteville Tech at Richard Bland College (Men’s Basketball): Saturday, January 7th, 2:00 p.m. – PPD to January 16th, 7:00 p.m.