Fourth annual Freedom Ruck raises awareness for military community

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The cold weather Friday didn’t slow a group from performing a challenging patriotic gesture.

A group of men and women began an over 100-mile journey from Richmond to Arlington National Cemetery this morning.

They call the event the Freedom Ruck Walk, and the idea behind the event is to pay tribute to the men and women in the military by traveling the distance in under 48 hours.

The event started four years ago when a former Richmond resident named Victor Wise embarked on the physical challenge in an effort to inspire others to give back to the military community.

“The goal of Freedom Ruck is to simply say thank you,” Wise said. “We try to lead by example and inspire folks to stand behind these heroes and their families. Our hope is to rally the public to take action. Our servicemen and women deserve to know how much we appreciate what they do.”

This year Wise will blaze a new route from his new home in Seattle, Washington while fellow ruckers Alex Miller, Robert Davies and James Lafferty travel the path along US Route 1. The two events are taking place simultaneously.

