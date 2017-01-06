Former Nebraska QB A.J. Bush transferring to Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Five days after Virginia Tech’s star quarterback Jerod Evans announced his decision to leave Blacksburg to go pro, Justin Fuente can now potentially groom another junior college transfer quarterback to take over the reins.

A.J. Bush, a transfer from Iowa Western Community College and former Nebraska Cornhusker, announced his commitment to play for the Hokies Friday afternoon on Twitter.

God has has blessed me.Thankful to say Ive been offered and committed to play at Virginia tech university!! #hokies 🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/0J7VsTzAp6 — Aj Bush (@ajbush23) January 6, 2017

Bush, a 6’4″ 225 lb. redshirt junior who will have two years of eligibility left with the Hokies, figures to be fitted right into the starting quarterback competition due to the departure of Jerod Evans to the NFL. He will most likely compete with rising sophomore Josh Jackson, who was rated a 4-star recruit and 9th ranked dual-threat quarterback by ESPN in the Class of 2016 out of Ann Arbor, MI, and Deep Run’s Jack Click, a redshirt freshman who spent a semester at Fork Union before joining the Hokies.

Bush played for Iowa Western this past season after transferring from Nebraska as a redshirt sophomore in August of 2016. Bush was listed as the Cornhusker’s third-string quarterback in 2015.

He played 10 games for the Reivers, throwing for 602 yards and three touchdowns while giving up eight interceptions.

Before joining the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Bush enjoyed a successful senior season at Norcross High School in Alpharetta, Ga, where he helped his team win a 6A state title in 2013. He threw for 2,101 yards and 16 touchdowns that year.