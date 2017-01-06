Ex-Richmond mayor authorized severance pay for appointees

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — New Mayor Levar Stoney’s administration will have to budget for severance payments for four high-level members of former Mayor Dwight C. Jones’ staff.

Jones authorized $166,000 in severance payments before he left office at the end of December. Stoney’s press secretary, Jim Nolan, says the expenditure is “unfortunate,” but that the new administration “will make it work.”

In a statement to 8News, Nolan said “The severance payouts were authorized by the 2004 ordinance and were paid according to guidelines established by the City Council. The previous administration entered into this arrangement legally, so our hands are tied.”

Jones’ press secretary, Tammy Hawley, will receive $63,000. His executive assistant, Cheryl Ivey Green, will receive $49,000. His senior policy adviser and chief of staff, Mark Kronenthal, will receive $19,000. His deputy chief of staff, Don Mark, will receive $35,000.

8News caught up with newly elected 4th District city councilwoman Kristen Larson for her reaction to the payments. “It is a big number, especially because it’s for four people,” Larson said.

“We need to revisit the policy that speaks to it and see if we can tighten it up.”

Nolan says the payments will be included in the city’s next pay cycle. Jones came under fire in December for bypassing city council to authorize $1.9 million in bonuses for some city employees.

Jones didn’t respond to the newspaper’s request for comment.

