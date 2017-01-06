Dream Academy is Positively Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Joann Henry checks in on each student working on laptops at Dream Academy on Richmond’s North Side.

Education is her passion, and that is no more evident than in her classroom. Here, she offers learning with love.

“If you’re going through something, she’s like right there,” says Virginia Lewis with a smile. “She’s like a mother figure. That if you didn’t have one, you’ll have one once you come here.”

Lewis, a 38-year-old mother of four children, is a student at Dream Academy, the adult high school Henry started in 2012.

“I started out as a secretary working for Richmond Public Schools,” Henry remembers. “And I moved up to a teacher, to a department head, to assistant principal and decided to retire and open up my own school.”

Henry explains Dream Academy helps men and women fulfill the credits they need for their high school diploma, not a GED. Classes and tests are available online 24-hours a day, seven days a week.

Henry also services up support in person at the classroom tucked away among storefronts on Chamberlayne Avenue.

So far, 150 graduates have earned diplomas and run with them.

“We have students who are attending Virginia Union,” Henry says with pride. “We have students who are going to work. We have a student who is a policeman. Another one is preparing to be a sheriff.”

Adds Lewis, “I love working with babies, so I want to help the doctors deliver the babies.”

Lewis, who is taking her final exam at Dream Academy, cannot wait to continue her education to become a registered nurse.

Many students are in their 20’s and 30’s, but Henry describes one standout who began classes at the age of 82.

“She came into the school with her daughter, and she had her own laptop. She knew how to work it and graduated in 2013.”

Various circumstances pushed students off their paths early on, but Henry says it is never too late.

“They still have dreams,” Henry says. “Some say I just wanted my high school diploma.”