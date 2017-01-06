Chesterfield woman on a quest to reunite bride with lost wedding dress

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — For 20 years, a Chesterfield woman has been holding onto to someone’s cherished keepsake. Now, she’s on a mission to find the stranger and return the memory.

Last month, Carolyn Davidson and her husband Jamey celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary. Just for kicks, the couple wanted to put on their tux and gown and snap a photo for Facebook.

So for the first time in two decades, Carolyn opened the big bridal box that held her preserved wedding dress.

“As I’m pulling it out, I see little bows down the back and a line of buttons,” she explained. “And I thought oh my gosh, this is not my dress.”

It was someone else’s gown that had been stored in a box in her home since 1997 She suspects it was mistakenly switched by the dry cleaner that preserved and packaged the dress.

Now, this mother of one is on a mission to find the owner.

“I thought, golly, what if there’s a mom and daughter out there? They think they’re going to have this dress and she pulls it out because her daughter wants to wear it to her wedding and they don’t have that dress,” Davidson said. “So that made more sad than the fact that I don’t have my dress.”

Since it was so long ago, Davidson doesn’t remember where she got the dress cleaned. So, she’s praying the power of social media will connect her with the bride who may not even know what she’s missing.

For Davidson, that would be a bright spot after a dark December. Her mom passed away on the 22nd

“It’s been hard,” she said. “This would mean this would mean a lot to me, to find a little bit of joy out of this.”

There is no guarantee the gown’s owner even lives in the Richmond area. A tag inside the dress shows that it’s from the Couture Bridal Collection. It is strapless with delicate bows and buttons down the back of the gown. There is no size marked inside. The dress would have been preserved in 1997 or maybe even 1998.

Davidson says she is going to wait a year to see if she can find the gown’s owner. If not, the Chesterfield woman plans to donate it to a bride who can’t afford such a beautiful dress.

