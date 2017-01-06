Police: At least 5 people dead, subject in custody after Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WRIC/AP/CNN) — The Broward County Sheriff’s department is reporting that five people are dead and eight others injured after a shooting at the Ft. Lauderdale airport in Florida. Authorities from the office also confirmed via Twitter that one person is in custody as a result of the incident.
A later tweet by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said that a number of people were taken to the hospital as a result of injuries resulting from the shooting.
The airport is reporting that all services are temporarily suspended.
The airport did send a tweet about the incident:
CNN is reporting that parts of the airport were evacuated after a security accident. Former White House spokesman Ari Fleishcher reported on the incident from inside the airport on Twitter.
News helicopters hovering over the scene showed hundreds of people standing on the tarmac early Friday afternoon as an ambulance drove by and numerous law enforcement officers rushed to the scene.
This is a developing story.
