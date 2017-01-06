8 Questions with Juan Conde: Morgan Jacobs

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Welcome to another installment of 8 Questions with Juan Conde, where we will find out what makes people in our great community tick. Juan asks his guests to answer just eight questions about their business, their life, and their time here in Richmond.

This week’s guest is Morgan Jacobs who serves as an Outreach Coordinator at Camp Kesem, a camp for kids whose parents are affected by cancer. They are the children of survivors, of parents who are still in treatment, or parents who passed away from the disease.

According to her biographical material on the camp’s website, she is currently a junior at VCU majoring in Strategic Advertising and Social Work, minoring in nonprofit management and administration.

