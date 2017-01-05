Wreck in Louisa County leaves 1 dead, another seriously injured

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are investigating a fatal wreck involving a pickup truck and moped in Louisa County.

According to Virginia State Police, the accident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. in the 10000 block of Jefferson Highway.

We’re told the driver of the moped died at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was flown to UVA hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation and next-of-kin notification is pending.

