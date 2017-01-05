Toshiba expands recall of laptop battery packs

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Toshiba has expanded its recall of laptop computer battery packs because of burn and fire hazards.

The Panasonic lithium-ion battery packs can overheat.

The expansion adds about 83,000 units to the 91,000 that were recalled in March 2016. For the full list of recalled units, click here.

Toshiba has received reports of five battery packs overheating and melting. There haven’t been any reported injuries.

These laptop batteries were sold at Office Depot, Staples and other electronic stores across the country from June 2011 through November 2016.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.