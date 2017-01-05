State Police identify moped driver who died in Louisa County crash

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities just identified the victim of a fatal accident that happened Thursday night in Louisa County.

Timothy Wilmore, 22, died at the scene after he was hit by a truck while driving his moped.

According to Virginia State Police, the accident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. in the 10000 block of Jefferson Highway when the truck crossed into the opposite lane and hit the moped head-on before continuing down the road and hitting a tree.

The driver of the pickup truck, Danny Torgerson, was flown to UVA hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.

Torgerson has since been charged with Driving under the Influence. Police said more charges are pending.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

