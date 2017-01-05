RPD looking for 2 armed robbery suspects who robbed a man on the city’s south side

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying two men who robbed another man on the city’s south side.

The incident happened Monday around 10:35 p.m. when a man reported he was unloading packages from his car in the 1500 block of Armfield Road and was approached by the two men.

The men showed a gun and robbed him of his wallet before fleeing on foot. Nobody was injured in the incident.

Shortly thereafter one of the suspects was captured on security camera using the victim’s credit card at a nearby convenience store.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about this man’s identity to call Second Precinct Detective Derrick Longoria at (804) 646-8171 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, online at www.7801000.com or by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the keyword “ITip” followed by your tip. Submit tips about persons in possession of illegally-held guns by using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. All the Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

