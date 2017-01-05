Richmond Police investigating double shooting in Creighton Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating a double shooting in Creighton Court.

Officers were called to the scene on Bunche Place around 8 p.m. Wednesday where they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The second victim took himself to the Richmond Community Hospital.

Both men are expected to be OK.

Police say they are still trying to piece together exactly what happened.

