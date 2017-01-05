Richmond firefighters investigating Wednesday night blaze in the Fan

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that happened Wednesday night in the Fan.

Police got the call around 7:48 p.m. and when they arrived at the apartment, located at 2204 West Cary Street, they saw fire showing from the front of the apartment. By 8:35 p.m. the fire was marked under control by crews.

It is still unclear at this time whether anybody was injured as a result of the blaze or if residents were displaced.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.