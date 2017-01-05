Relay Foods closing shop in Richmond, laying off employees

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Online grocery retailer Relay Foods will no longer be providing services in the Richmond area. In its place, another online retailer which merged with the company last year, Door to Door Organics, will begin offering delivery grocery services beginning Jan. 13.

An undisclosed number of employees in Richmond will be laid off as a result of the company’s decision to close shop in town.

In a statement on Facebook, a Relay Foods representative said that employees were given 4-8 weeks notice on the layoffs, along with severance payments.

“Taking care of our employees is our top priority at both companies,” the statement said. “While we had to make the difficult decision to eliminate positions across the company as a whole, in addition to 4-8 weeks advance notice to employees, we will provide severance payments.

For more information about whether Door to Door Organics will deliver to your area check here: https://blog.relayfoods.com/…/door-door-organics-delivery-…/.

And for updates about Door to Door Organics services, check here: https://blog.relayfoods.com/…/important-news-relay-foods-d…/.

