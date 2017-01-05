Redskins fire defensive coordinator Joe Barry

ASHBURN, Va. (WAVY) – The off season reorganization of the struggling Washington Redskins began today when the team announced the firing of defensive coordinator Joe Barry and his assistant coaches Robb Akey and Perry Fewell, and strength coach Mike Clark.

Even though the defense lacked significant talent, it was the weak link of a team that seemed to be improving on offense.

