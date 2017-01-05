Redskins fire defensive coordinator Joe Barry

In this photo taken June 1, 2016, Washington Redskins defensive coordinator Joe Barry listens to a question during a media availability at the team's NFL football training facility at Redskins Park in Ashburn, Va. More than just struggling against the run and pass, Washington was worst in the league in third-down defense and among the worst teams in the red zone. Whether that’s scheme or personnel is a matter of debate but most likely a combination of the two. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
ASHBURN, Va. (WAVY) – The off season reorganization of the struggling Washington Redskins began today when the team announced the firing of defensive coordinator Joe Barry and his assistant coaches  Robb Akey and Perry Fewell, and strength coach Mike Clark.

Even though the defense lacked significant talent, it was the weak link of a team that seemed to be improving on offense.

