Preparing for winter weather expected to hit Central Virginia

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – With snow possible for Friday and Saturday, the community is starting to prepare for winter weather.

Virginia Department of Transportation told 8News favorable weather is allowing crews to pre-treat major roadways and interstates ahead of the expected winter weather.

Crews will be pre-treating with anti-icing materials Wednesday and Thursday. VDOT said this salt and water mixture will help prevent ice from sticking to the ground.

VDoT warning drivers that road conditions over the next couple of days could be dangerous specifically on bridges, overpasses, curves, and ramps.

One concern is that the wintery mix will create dangerous driving conditions on Friday and Saturday morning.

Some supplies recommended for drivers to have, if you have to commute in these weather conditions:

Keep an emergency kit, with jumper cables, batteries, road flares, gloves, and other supplies needed in case of an emergency.

Have de-icer, an ice scraper, salt/sand or other materials that will help breakdown the ice and give your car some traction.

