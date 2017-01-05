Pistol-packing grandma runs off armed intruder

(ABC/WRIC) — A 74-year-old grandma turned the tables on an armed intruder with the assistance of her .38-caliber pistol, WRIC affiliate KTRK reports.

Rebbie Roberson, 74, of Bowie County, was seated in her recliner about to watch the evening news when she spotted a man wearing a mask and gloves break into her home.

“And when I started to get up, he was in here on me with a gun facing me right to my face,” Roberson said.

Roberson then calmly walked over to a table and picked up her gun.

“So I had to walk right out in front of him,” Roberson said. “I didn’t know if he was going to kill me or what. I reached over there and grabbed this gun. And when I swerved around, I pointed it at him and he ran.”

With her pistol in hand, Roberson said she pursued the suspect, firing several shots that left holes in the walls of her home.

“I’m not sure I didn’t hit him. I don’t know yet. I sure tried. I sure was hoping,” Roberson said.

Roberson said that the incident is the first time she’s used her gun and, hopefully, the last.

“That was the scare of my life.”

Police say they are looking for a suspect in the incident.

“It could have been worse for both individuals, both the victim and the suspect,” Bowie County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jeff Neal said.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.