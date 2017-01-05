Petersburg treasurer given deadline to collect $6 million in personal property taxes

Petersburg, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Petersburg is looking at ways it can more aggressively collect property taxes.

The city’s treasurer, Kevin Brown, has been accused of failing to collect more than $6 million in property taxes last year, and now the city’s turnaround consultant group is ordering him Brown to process all of them this week.

City officials said Thursday that Kevin Brown and his team are working diligently to complete billing of property taxes within the week so that all property tax bills are in the mail immediately. They are also taking measures to ensure when payments are received they are processed the same business day.

The Petersburg City Manager’s Office advised the Treasurer’s Office to bill and collect any property taxes after the initial billing.

“We are looking at every opportunity available to get through the city’s budget crisis,” explained Petersburg’s Finance Director and Interim Assistant City Manager Nelsie Birch. “Examining the past two fiscal budget cycles was our priority to determine a budget for the next fiscal year of 2018 beginning July 1, 2017.

“After close examination of expenses, we turned our attention to revenues. It was discovered during the revenue examination that a process delay exists in the collection of personal property taxes,” Birch added. “If the revenue office didn’t collect during one of the billing cycles, a supplemental bill wouldn’t be sent until the next billing cycle which could be up to a year. We now have an opportunity to smooth out cash flow throughout the year.”

According to Brown, he received a letter from the Robert Bobb Group stating his office did not mail $6 million of supplemental bills for personal property.

“That amount is not correct,” Brown told 8News. “In fact, it is way less.”

Brown says he met with members of the Robert Bobb Group recently to discuss the billing process. According to Brown, the Robert Bobb Group misunderstood the process.

Brown stated that according to city code, his office can only bill for the dates that bills are due.

“Let’s say you send out a supplemental bill in July; that bill would not be due until February the following year, ” Brown said. “We are going to go back to council and ask for them to change the wording in that so that the supplemental bills will be due 60 days after the supplemental bill was put in the system.”

Brown said a lack of adequate staff is partly to blame for issues with the timing of bill processing and collections. He says the Treasurer’s Office has a vacant accounting position and teller position.

“When Mr. William Johnson decided to go to once a month billing for the utilities bills, we told him that we would not be able to process those bills in a timely manner. We told him that, but they decided to do once a month billing any way. So that is part of the issue. We don’t have the staff necessary to process once a month billing,” Brown said.

Brown said there have also been complaints about people submitting payments in a drop box outside of City Hall. The delay in payment processing was causing recurring bill submitals to people who had already submitted payments. Brown said they are developing a plan to address these issues.

“The solution is going to be that we are going to go to a lock box system with a bank,” he said. “Therefore all of our payments that are coming in the mail will be processed by the bank.

“We will just be handling those payments that come in the door or those that are in the drop box.”

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

