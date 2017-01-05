New suspect charged in connection with the Chesterfield ‘mansion party’ shootout

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is now facing charges in connection to a fatal shooting at a house party that happened in Chesterfield County back in September.

Police say that in addition to the seven people who have already been charged in relation to the incident, that they are now also charged Karheem Graham-Lutchman with vandalism and leading others to trespass.

Police have been searching for Graham-Lutchman for a while now, but were only able to charge him after he was discovered after a shooting in California.

He now also faces attempted murder charges in California relating to that incident in which he was shot multiple times in what police are describing as a drug-related shootout.

The charges relate to an incident at a house party at an unoccupied home in early September where 22-year-old Duval Turner and 24-year-old Marc Starkes were found shot to death at a house on Chesdin Green Way. The home was still under construction at the time.

Police previously arrested Dijon Bowles, Kennson Clairsaint, Corey Harris, Kendric Hill, Devin Taylor, Tevon Todd and Devontrey Harris in connection to the incident.

All have been charged with gang participation, while only some have been charged with murder.

