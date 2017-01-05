Latest predictions show more snow in the forecast than expected

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — We are looking at two systems coming our way in the next 48 to 72 hours that will give us wintry weather.

The total amount expected to hit the area Saturday has just increased.

Areas from Chesterfield and north can now expect 3-7 inches of snow that day. This includes Richmond, Henrico County, Chesterfield County and Hanover County.

Areas from Petersburg South and east can expect 7-10 inches on Saturday. This includes Petersburg, Dinwiddie, Charles City, New Kent and all areas south and east of there.

Today, we will start off with early morning sunshine but clouds will increase throughout the day. It will be a much colder day than yesterday with highs in the middle 40s.

2 winter systems in the next 3 days

1 st system – wintry mix tonight

Icy/slick spots for A.M. Friday commute

2 nd system – light/moderate snow

Friday midnight to Saturday 12pm

Several inches of accumulation likely

Our skies will be cloudy tonight with a light snow and rain mix developing around midnight and lasting into the morning commute on Friday with temperatures in the lower 30s.

There is a good bet we could have some slick spots or icy spots on area roadways for your Friday morning commute, so we want you to be mindful of that.

That wintry weather will move out early Friday morning and we will see a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day but it will be a cold day with highs in the upper 30s.

The next system, a little more significant, will slide in Friday night developing around midnight and lasting into Saturday noon time.

This system looks to bring some light to moderate snow across the region and accumulations will range from about 2 to 4 inches across Metro Richmond to as much as 4 to 7 inches south and east of Petersburg out to Virginia Beach and the lower peninsula.

That snow will move out early on Saturday afternoon, and we will see clear skies for Saturday night and it will be very cold with lows in the teens.

Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine but it’ll remain cold for Sunday and Monday with highs in the middle and upper 30s.

By Tuesday, were climbing back into the middle and upper 40s — which is normal for this time of year.

