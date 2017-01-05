Kaine introduces amendment to combat GOPs Affordable Care Act repeal

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Sen. Tim Kaine and Sen. Chris Murphy (Conn.) will introduce the lead amendment in opposition to Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act in Congress today.

Sen. Kaine’s amendment, if passed, will prevent the Senate from considering legislation that might increase health insurance premiums and out-of-pocket costs for Americans, reduces the number of Americans with health coverage or reduces the benefits provided by private health insurers.

In a press release, Kaine’s office said that this measure will slow down the process of repealing the Affordable Care Act, which he says will prevent economic chaos and premium hikes that could hurt the American middle class.

To watch the debate live, check here: http://floor.senate.gov/MediaPlayer.php?view_id=2&event_id=1172

