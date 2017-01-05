Gov. McAuliffe signs anti-discrimination executive order

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. McAuliffe issued Executive Order 61, which will advance the cause of equality in Virginia by requiring all future state contractors with the Executive Branch to agree to a non-discrimination policy that includes discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

This action builds on Executive Order Number 1 by extending the same protections offered to state employees to the employees of contractors that do business with the Commonwealth.

“As my first act as Governor, I signed Executive Order 1 to ban discrimination in the state workforce based on sexual orientation, take divisive social issue battles off the table and help build an open and welcoming economy,” said Governor McAuliffe, speaking at today’s announcement. “Starting today, the Commonwealth of Virginia will not do business with entities that discriminate based on sexual orientation or gender identity. Virginia is home to the best state workforce in the country and this policy will ensure there is no question that all Virginians are to receive the full benefits of their citizenship, without regard to their sexual orientation or gender identity.”

“If we are going to have the economic future we want, we have to send a clear and inclusive message about what and whom we value, and the kind of respect and opportunities that talented people will find in Virginia,” said Attorney General Mark Herring. “Thanks to Governor McAuliffe, Virginia will be setting the right example and embracing a commonsense step that so many private sector businesses have already taken, and that they increasingly expect from the states in which they choose to locate and do business.”

To view the full published Executive Order, visit HERE.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.