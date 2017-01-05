Forecast: Quiet Friday, but snow to develop overnight

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mostly cloudy skies will be over the region this morning and during the mid-day. We will see some better breaks of sunshine but that will be short-lived.

During the late afternoon, our clouds will increase and thicken up but we will remain dry for your evening commute. Our high temperatures today will top out in the upper 30s to near 40.

Quiet weather today

Snow developing tonight

11 p.m. near Virginia-North Carolina line

1 a.m. in Metro Richmond

Steadiest of snow 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Ending around noon

Powdery snow; power outages not expected

Snow will develop tonight as our next system moves in from the Tennessee Valley and the Carolinas. We look for light snow to develop around 11 p.m. tonight near the Virginia-North Carolina line and around 1 a.m. in Metro Richmond. The snow will become steadier and heavier during the early morning hours.

The steadiest of the snow will occur between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. and it will start to come to an end around noon. Total snowfall accumulations will range from 4”- 8” across Metro Richmond; with 8”-12” for areas south and east of Petersburg and the Tri-Cities; while areas north and west of Ashland will see 2”- 4” of snow.

Saturday night will be clear and very cold with lows in the upper single digits to lower teens.

Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will be sunny and cold to chilly. Our high temperatures will top out in the lower to middle 30s for Sunday and Monday and into the middle 40s for Tuesday.

Rain showers will come back to the region during Wednesday and it will be mild with highs in the middle to upper 50s.

Looking toward the end of the week, we could have a little bit of a warming trend with highs in the lower to middle 60s for Thursday and Friday under partly to mostly sunny skies.

