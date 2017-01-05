‘Chico’s Army’ delivers scooter to Richmond Fire Chief battling cancer

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Fire departments in five states are joining together to deliver a motorized scooter to Richmond Battalion Chief David “Chico” Creasy who is currently battling cancer.

The mission to deliver the scooter to Creasy has origins in his friendship with Roger Myers Sr. of Grand Lakes, Florida. Myers was the father of a Richmond firefighter who befriended Creasy while they both battled cancer.

Prior to his death on Dec. 12, 2016, Myers said that if he ever lost his battle with cancer he wanted Creasy to have “anything he could provide to help him.”

As a result, fire officials between Virginia and Florida are working together to transport the scooter, along with an auto lift that will help Creasy in his day to day activities. The movement of materials will also be used as a fundraising effort to raise money for the Creasy family and spread the word about the carcinogenic hazards of firefighting.

The Brotherhood of the Fire Service has rallied around the cause, calling themselves “Chico’s Army.”

The group said in a Facebook post that 1 in 4 families have at least one member stricken with cancer. The group said that this figure is especially prominent amongst firefighters.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.