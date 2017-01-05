As winter storm moves this way, Sandston family is without heat

SANDSTON, Va. (WRIC) — A local family has been left shivering inside their apartment since Christmas. Ahead of freezing temperatures and a winter storm this weekend, they reached out to 8News for help getting their heat back on.

Ronald Washington said his family of four had gone without heat for two weeks. Despite countless calls for help, he told 8News he had not been able to get a clear answer from the leasing office at Sandston Woods Apartments.

With two small children who both suffer from symptoms of asthma, Washington said his family’s cold apartment has taken a toll on their health.

“They’ve been coughing with runny noses; they cough all night long,” he said. On the coldest nights, the children have been staying with a family member. “It really hurts, knowing there’s nothing you could do about it.”

Washington said a maintenance worker for the complex stopped by his apartment but was unsuccessful troubleshooting the problem. An outside HVAC technician also came, but was unable to replace the parts needed for the repair because the heating unit in the apartment was discontinued.

Maintenance dropped off two small space heaters for the apartment, but according to Washington, the heaters were insufficient to heat the two-bedroom apartment and also posed a safety hazard to his children.

In the time since, Washington says he called management nearly a dozen times without getting an answer. A voice message from 8News to the property management company, TM associates, also went unanswered.

However, within minutes of 8News’ arrival on the property on Thursday, a letter from the leasing office arrived at the family’s door.

“I’ve been trying to get in contact with (the property manager),” Washington said. “I talked to her today and she gave me the runaround. Then all of a sudden, ya’ll show up, there’s a letter on the door.”

In the letter, the management company said they’ve ordered a replacement heating unit, telling the family it will be installed by Tuesday, January 10 — too late for the weekend winter storm and nearly three weeks after Washington initially reported the problem.

Under Virginia law, your landlord must keep your home livable. If your landlord does not take care of important repairs such as a broken heater, you do have legal options, including putting your rent into an escrow account.

