With so many diets to choose from, which is best?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One of the most popular New Year’s resolutions every year is to make a change to a healthier lifestyle. With so many ways to succeed and fail, many find themselves looking for the best diet out there.

U.S. News & World Report worked with a team of health professionals to rank diets and came up with this list:

1. The DASH Diet.

This straightforward plan consists of eating healthy and cutting your blood pressure. Consider what your goals are before starting this diet. The DASH diet ranks No. 1 overall, but No. 12 on the list of best diets to lose weight.

2. The Mediterranean Diet.

This diet is tied to the thinking that people of the Mediterranean region suffer cancer and cardiovascular disease less often than Americans. It is high in produce and nuts, and low in red meat, sugar and saturated fat.

3. The MIND Diet.

This is a combination of the top two diets, focusing on the elements of the DASH and Mediterranean diets that affect brain health. Supporters claim they this disease will keep Alzheimer’s disease at bay.

There’s a four-way tie for fourth best diet: the Flexitarian, Mayo Clinic and TLC Diets and Weight Watchers.

The Flexitarian is for people described as “flexible vegetarians.” The Mayo Clinic focuses on the clinic’s food pyramid. The TLC Diet is about cutting bad cholesterol. The one you might be most familiar with — not for following it, but rather because of advertising — is Weight Watchers. Most people know the program assigns points to different foods, so the choice remains up to you as long as you stay in your point spread.

U.S. News & World Report’s list was over the best diets overall. If you’re looking for something to help you lose weight or manage diabetes, you’ll want to do lots of research and talk to you doctor before starting.

