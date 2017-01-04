Virginia runs out of gas in overtime, loses to Pitt 88-76

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Jamel Artis scored 24 points, Michael Young added 19 and Sheldon Jeter hit a pair of 3-pointers in overtime to lift Pittsburgh to an 88-76 win over No. 11 Virginia on Wednesday night.

Jeter and Cam Johnson finished with 16 points each as the Panthers (12-3, 1-1 ACC) pulled away in the extra session after Virginia’s London Perrantes hit a deep 3-pointer with 2.4 seconds left in regulation to tie it.

The Panthers made 13 of 21 3-pointers and shot 29 of 53 (54 percent) from the floor against the Cavaliers. Virginia began the night second in the country in field goal defense, allowing opponents to shoot just 35 percent from the floor.

Perrantes led the Cavaliers (11-3, 1-2) with 16 points. Devon Hall added 15 and Marial Shayok 14, but Virginia was no match for Pitt in overtime. The Cavaliers have lost two straight for the first time since last January.