VIDEO: New York woman reportedly mailed marijuana instead of toys

(CNN/WTEN) — Pamela Marks was waiting for a package of toys a week ago when she received a pungent surprise.

“I was able to smell it. I knew something was up right away,” she said.

Marks writes reviews for a variety of products on her website, including toys, clothes and other products.

“We’re a family friendly site,” she said. “That’s the first thing we always tell everyone because we don’t want anything too funky.”

Marks has received thousands of shipments throughout the years. Usually its items like clothes or toys, but this time it was marijuana. All told, Marks received seven pounds of it. The shipment came from a California-based company called Jakks.

“They said after Christmas I would get a package,” she said. “Well, I did get a package, but it wasn’t toys.”

After her initial shock, Marks called the sheriff’s department and handed the drugs over.

The mother of two children hopes it teaches her kids a valuable lesson.

“As a parent, if you get a product or anything delivered to you and you know something’s not right, call the authorities and have them come check it out because you just never know,” she said.

Marks said she has yet to hear back from the company about the package.

Police said the incident is under investigation.

