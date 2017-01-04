VDOT to pre-treat roads ahead of impending snow

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — As winter weather could potentially be upon us as early as Friday morning, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews are making sure the appropriate preparations are being completed.

VDOT crews are beginning to pre-treat interstates and major primary routes with anti-icing materials.

“Pre-treatment is applied as a brine solution, which is a salt and water mixture, and it helps prevent a bond from forming between the pavement and the snow and ice,” VDOT explains in their press release.

VDOT advises drivers to watch local forecasts and road conditions closely throughout the week and to plan travel accordingly.

Dangerous driving conditions are possible over the next couple of days, particularly on bridges, overpasses, curves, hills and ramps, as temperatures are expected to stay below freezing.

