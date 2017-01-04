VCU Police ask for help identifying person of interest in burglary

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in relation to a burglary that occurred at a Subway restaurant around Christmas.

Police responded to a burglary at the 1110 West Broad Street business early Dec. 26. Police believe that one man broke into the property through a window at some point overnight.

Police said that hundreds of dollars in cash and coins were removed from the cash register as a result of the incident.

VCU Police detectives just released photos of a person of interest that were taken by a VCU security camera. Police are asking for any help they can get identifying the subject of the photos.

Anyone with information can call the VCUPD non-emergency dispatch line 24/7 at (804) 828-1196. LiveSafe users can also submit tips 24/7 directly to police through the app (for iOS and Android devices).

