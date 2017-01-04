Suffolk police seek runaway teen in need of medication

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police need your help to find a runaway teenager in need of medication.

According to police, 17-year-old Mary Nicole Rawls was last seen leaving her home around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. She was wearing black leggings, a coral shirt, black cowgirl boots and a Cowboys NFL slim-fit jacket.

Police say Rawls is 5 foot 1, weighs 170 pounds and has light brown, medium-length hair and hazel eyes.

Rawls has a medical condition that requires medication, which she doesn’t have with her.

If you know anything about Rawls’ whereabouts, call 911 or your local police department.

