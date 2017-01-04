Shoplifting call turns into police pursuit, crash during rush hour

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — What started out as a shoplifting call at the Kroger on 2801 Hicks Road around 4:30 p.m. turned into a police pursuit during Wednesday’s rush hour.

When Chesterfield County Police Officers arrived on the scene at the Kroger, the suspect jumped in the vehicle and ran several vehicles off the road in the process.

The pursuit ended up on Chippenham Parkway southbound at Jahnke RD. During the pursuit, the suspect struck a police vehicle. The only injury was that the passenger in the suspect vehicle complained of knee pain. The driver of the suspect vehicle was already wanted on other felony charges, the investigation continues and charges are pending.

