RPD to lead walk-through of Oak Grove neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police will lead a walk-through in Oak Grove neighborhood to address public safety concerns Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

In a press release, police said that they will be speaking with community members about safety concerns they may have and asking what individuals in the area would like to see from the Richmond Police Department.

The walk-through stems from a recent increase in robberies with the number of robbery incidents rising from two in 2014 to seven in 2015. Burglaries in the area also rose from five in 2014 to 15 in 2015.

Lt. William Brereton spoke about the increase.

“The Oak Grove neighborhood experienced a rise in violent crime last year, including homicides and aggravated assaults, and thefts from motor vehicles and motor vehicle theft continue to be an issue,” Lt. Brereton said. “We urge residents to secure their property, remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or persons to police.”

