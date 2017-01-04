Richmond’s new mayor gets crash course in snow preparation

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Just a couple of days on the job and Mayor Levar Stoney may get his first dose of snow.

Wednesday afternoon, Stoney visited the city’s Emergency Operations Center to talk with various city department heads on being prepared for the possible snow that Richmond may see on Thursday.

“I want to know where we have deficiencies but also how prepared we’re going to be on handling all of our routes throughout the city whether they’re neighborhoods or the major routes north and south of the city. We’ll call, we’ll activate the Operations Center in case the event does begin to occur we’ll take every action necessary to be prepared to keep our citizens and our city safe”, said Stoney.

Last year in an 8News investigation we learned the city had 99-plows in 2013, and that number dwindled to 85 plows in 2016. To make matters worse, some trucks could not be used because the salt chemicals used to melt the snow rusted out the trucks.

This year Richmond will purchase 5 new trucks and stainless steel spreaders.

Deputy Director of Public Works, Bobby Vincent said the city has more resources now.

“We have in fact procured services to wash out our trucks, that’s number one because it was an environmental issue in regards to rinsing out chemicals and running them into our storm water system…so we’ve remedied that in regards to a solution of having a contractor on board where we can carry our vehicles. Number two, we’re now procuring stainless steel chemical spreaders which will help with the rusting of our fleet,” said Vincent.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.