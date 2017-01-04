Possible armed robbery at Richmond 7-Eleven near Lucille Brown Middle School

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Several Richmond Police officers have been called to a convenience store on the city’s southside after reports of a possible armed robbery.

The possible armed robbery took place at a 7-Eleven located on the 6200 block of Jahnke Road near Blakemore Road.

There is no word yet on any injuries or what exactly happened, but police are continuing to investigate.

8News reporter Roxie Bustamante is on the scene working to learn more details.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

