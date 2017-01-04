Police searching for two armed suspects who robbed Richmond 7-Eleven

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police was called to a convenience store early Wednesday morning on the city’s south side after receiving reports of an armed robbery.

Authorities tell 8News that at around 5 a.m., two males entered the 7-Eleven located at 6209 Jahnke Road near Lucille Brown Middle School.

The suspects displayed a handgun and robbed the store of cash and other items.

As they fled on foot towards Forest Hill Avenue, one of the suspects fired a shot into the air.

Detectives are further investigating the armed robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

