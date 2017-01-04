Police make arrests in Henrico County carjacking

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police have arrested two people in connection to yesterday’s carjacking on Old Williamsburg Road & Scotch Pine Drive.

One of the suspects is 19-year-old Kevante Antonio Pettus. He was arraigned this morning on charges of aggravated assault, carjacking, armed robbery and using a firearm during a felony.

Police just arrested the second suspect. They haven’t released his identity.

The victim is still at VCU Medical Center.

