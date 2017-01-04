Chesterfield County Police warn community of robberies linked to Craigslist sales

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police is warning the community of Craigslist involved robberies after receiving multiple reports of users being robbed from using the advertisement website.

Authorities said that since Dec. 21, Chesterfield Police have received four reports of victims being robbed when they met unknown people to sell or purchase items that had been listed for sale.

The four robberies occurred:

– at about 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, in the 4900 block of Cogbill Road;

– at about 2:10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, in the 2300 block of Willis Road;

– at about 1:10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, in the 1800 block of Meadow Park Drive;

– and at about 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, in the 5000 block of Wiltstaff Place.

Police said in two of the robberies, the suspects displayed handguns but no one was injured in any of the robberies.

The police department is reminding residents to complete these transactions in well lit, public places where other people will be present. If you are encouraged to make an exchange in a neighborhood or at a dark and secluded location, do not make the transaction.

If you have information about any of these incidents, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.