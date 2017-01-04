Petersburg firefighters express concerns about equipment

PETERSBURG, Va (WRIC) — The Petersburg Professional Firefighters Association is expressing concerns over the working conditions of Petersburg Firefighters.

Specifically, the group has recently taken to Facebook to make comment about the increasingly frequent practice of borrowing fire engines from neighboring municipalities in order to take care of fires in the community.

In the Facebook post, representatives from PPFA said the Petersburg Fire Department recently borrowed a fire engine from the Fort Lee Fire & Emergency Services.

“This is not the first time that we have borrowed from Fort Lee. Within the past year, we have also borrowed from Colonial Heights and Prince George County,” the post said. “The three new apparatus that were cancelled during production should have been completed and delivered by now.”

In response, Interim Fire Chief, Brian Sturdivant said that the fire department must do what it must do to protect its residents.

“Our first priority is to protect our citizens,” Sturdivant said. “It has taken the City of Petersburg years of neglect to get where we are today and my job is to restore our services and our equipment as quickly as possible. We have mutual aid agreements with all the surrounding counties and when we need equipment from our neighboring fire departments, that equipment is available. We have a great team in place, and we are making progress.”

Interim City Manager Tom Tyrrell said that the city government is doing what they can to get firefighters the equipment they need.

“It is a priority to get our first responders the tools they need to do their job to provide public safety. This is our #1 priority,” Tyrell said.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.