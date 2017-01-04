Perriello formally announces run for Va. Governor

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Tom Perriello is making a surprise bid for the Virginia governor’s office.

He took to Twitter Thursday to make the announcement.

I’m running for Governor. VA will remain the firewall vs Trump- our values worth defending: https://t.co/pkKSJ4uHqJ https://t.co/CR3D83Z5ru — Tom Perriello (@tomperriello) January 5, 2017

The New York Times (http://nyti.ms/2hSI6Rt) reports that sources familiar with the conversation say Perriello called Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam on Wednesday to let him know he was entering the race.

To this point, Northam has been the only candidate on the Democrat side and had been assumed to be his party’s nominee. Three candidates are running on the Republican side.

Perriello must now successfully run against Northam for the opportunity to be on the ballot in the gubernatorial election in 2017. A primary election will be held June 13th to pick the candidate for each party.

Perriello was elected to the House in 2008 and served one term for Virginia’s 5th Congressional District.

Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe cannot run again because Virginia governors are barred from serving consecutive terms.

