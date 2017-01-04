Nominations open for 2017 Super Teacher Awards

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — The Virginia lottery, along with its partners are Virginia PTA and The Supply Room Companies, announced the opening of the tenth annual Super Teacher Awards.

Between now and February 13th, Virginians can help honor outstanding public school teachers from across the commonwealth by nominating them at http://www.vasuperteacher.com.

“The Super Teacher Awards are a great way for the Lottery to highlight our commitment to Virginia’s K-12 public schools,” said Paula Otto, Executive Director of the Virginia Lottery. “It gives the Lottery an opportunity to show Virginians that we’re game for education, and it also gives our communities a unique opportunity to show their appreciation of their local teachers. We are especially excited to mark our tenth year of this amazing program!”

Since 2008, the Super Teacher program has honored 72 teachers and awarded more than $288,000 in prizes. From this year’s nominees, eight Virginia educators will be selected as the 2017 Super Teachers, winning $2,000 from the Virginia Lottery and $2,000 in classroom supplies from The Supply Room Companies.

“To say that my experience as a Virginia Lottery Super Teacher has been overwhelming would be an understatement,” said 2016 Super Teacher Gary Skeen (Virginia High School, Bristol). “This honor has brought a positive light to band programs across Southwestern Virginia. My students push themselves harder than ever before to keep achieving higher goals and standards. I could never thank the Virginia Lottery enough for showcasing education in the state of Virginia.”

