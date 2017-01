RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Crews responded to a fire at a Richmond paving contractor company early Wednesday morning.

Fire officials tell 8News that just before 7 a.m., a conveyer belt caught on fire at Branscome Richmond.

The fire is under control and no one was injured.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

RFD says a piece of machinery caught on fire on Branscome Richmond property this AM. Luckily no one hurt. Fire under control. pic.twitter.com/cv6qncPQhC — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) January 4, 2017