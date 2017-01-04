Kroger seeking to fill 300 positions within Richmond-area stores

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — All Richmond-area Kroger stores are currently hiring and looking to fill approximately 300 positions.

The retail food chain will hold a hiring event on Wednesday, January 11 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Kroger Training Center located at 2235 Staples Mill Road.

“We’re always looking to hire new employees to be a part of the Kroger team in Richmond, a market that is always growing,” said Allison McGee, spokesperson for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “We offer competitive compensation and excellent benefits with the opportunity to advance in one of America’s largest companies.”

The openings include positions in the deli, grocery, bakery, meat department and drug/GM. Cashiers and baggers are also needed.

Kroger says those interested should apply online at jobs.kroger.com. The application takes approximately 20 minutes to complete. Applicants should be prepared with an email address, employment history, and education information.

After completing the application and assessment, applicants should attend the hiring event on January 11. No appointment is necessary.

Interested applicants can simply stop in during the hiring event to speak with a Kroger hiring manager.

