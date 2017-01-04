Hopewell hosting ‘State of the Downtown Address’ Thursday

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Downtown Partnership is hosting “The State of the Downtown Address” on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 6 p.m.

The event will be held at the new Guncotton Art Gallery located at 238 East Broadway Avenue in Hopewell.

The event’s purpose is to bring the community together to keep stakeholders informed of what is going on in Downtown Hopewell and get feedback.

Pizza, soft drinks and other light refreshments will be served at the event.

Amongst the topics of conversation will be recent business closings in the area, anticipated business openings, conditions of vacant buildings and upcoming events. The event will consist of presentations and will conclude with a question and answer portion.

To register for the event, go to http://www.hopewelldowntown.com/state and fill out an event registration form. If you can’t attend but are interested in contributing your input, you can submit a survey online at the same web address.

Marketing director for the HDP Stacey Henderson expressed her excitement about the forthcoming event.

“We are very excited to hear from the community and to see what their vision includes for Downtown Hopewell,” she said.

The HDP will include a recap of the event on their next monthly e-newsletter. Please text “Hopewell” to 22828 to sign up for their monthly e-newsletters if you are not already on the e-mailing list. Space is limited at the event so registration for the event will be on a first-come-first-serve basis. You will receive an email confirmation after signing up to confirm your spot at the event.

